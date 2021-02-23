Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Crown Advisors Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Century Communities comprises about 3.9% of Crown Advisors Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crown Advisors Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Century Communities worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $402,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,998,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCS stock traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.48. 7,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $63.44.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $987.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.03 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Century Communities from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

