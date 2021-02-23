CertiK Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last week, CertiK has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $54.68 million and approximately $15.97 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can currently be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00003230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $220.81 or 0.00457009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00067801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 154.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00077992 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00054327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.96 or 0.00490425 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00071302 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,253,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,040,406 tokens. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org.

Buying and Selling CertiK

