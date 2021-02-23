CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya Sells 1,941 Shares of Stock

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) COO Michael Boukaya sold 1,941 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $131,172.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,655,875.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,714.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CEVA by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CEVA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Northland Securities lowered CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

