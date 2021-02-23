Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO Sells $2,515,693.28 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) CFO David Ross Smith sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $2,515,693.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,770.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CRL stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.44. 5,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,970. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.86 and its 200-day moving average is $241.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $303.79.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 47.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,339 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 348.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $145,563,000 after purchasing an additional 499,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after purchasing an additional 54,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.41.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.