Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,558 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,651 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.54% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 557.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TPH opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.10. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company operates a portfolio of six brands across ten states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

