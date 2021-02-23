Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $12,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,977,000 after buying an additional 1,219,986 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,214,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 832,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 142,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.27). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

