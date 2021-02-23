Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $8.84 Million Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,513,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,736,000 after buying an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,944,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,563,000 after buying an additional 195,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,366,000 after buying an additional 789,211 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,310,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,321,000 after buying an additional 72,385 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,337,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $543,201.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,144,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,276,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $50,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,134,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,738,086.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,551 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCI opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Service Co. International has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $54.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

