Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $212.66 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $321.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.66. The company has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.84.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

