Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned 4.23% of Chase worth $40,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chase by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in Chase by 1.7% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Chase by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chase during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Chase during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary Claire Chase sold 589 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $66,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $776,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of Chase stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $137,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,579.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $794,690. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

CCF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.93. 158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.31. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $117.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 7th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $67.18 million during the quarter.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

