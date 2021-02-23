Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Gap Up to $274.00

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 274 ($3.58), but opened at GBX 285 ($3.72). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 273.50 ($3.57), with a volume of 128,902 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.77. The company has a market cap of £408.59 million and a PE ratio of 22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 53.58 and a quick ratio of 51.82.

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

