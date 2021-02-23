China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) Shares Gap Down to $13.88

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.88, but opened at $11.85. China Finance Online shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,503 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $29.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. China Finance Online had a negative return on equity of 53.00% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,901 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

China Finance Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRJC)

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.