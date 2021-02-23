Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,361 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $110.15 on Tuesday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.88.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

