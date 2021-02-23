CI Investments Inc. Acquires 18,119 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 212,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,119 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $56,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EL. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 729,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $285.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $137.01 and a one year high of $297.55.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. DA Davidson increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

