CI Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 773,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $71,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.7% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.0% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,188,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

