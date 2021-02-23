CI Investments Inc. Buys Shares of 318,815 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 318,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,507,000. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $223.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

