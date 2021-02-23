CI Investments Inc. Has $42.84 Million Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Crown Castle International worth $42,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,648.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 662,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,365,000 after acquiring an additional 638,734 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after acquiring an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 912,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,953,000 after acquiring an additional 354,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after acquiring an additional 336,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $165.32 on Tuesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.33, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.30.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,716.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.