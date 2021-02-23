CI Investments Inc. Invests $39.50 Million in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 806,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,498,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,449,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,861,000 after acquiring an additional 136,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,552,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,305.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,514 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3,259.9% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,871,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1,253.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,171,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,121 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 26,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $1,348,968.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $6,250,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,092,465 shares of company stock worth $55,931,705 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

