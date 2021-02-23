CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $28,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $732,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $835,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 483,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,399,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 738,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $116.49 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.86. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.