CI Investments Inc. Sells 6,418 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,418 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $50,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after acquiring an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after acquiring an additional 382,899 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after acquiring an additional 294,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,016,000 after acquiring an additional 176,333 shares during the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $246.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average of $244.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

