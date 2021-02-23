CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Twitter by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,518,926 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 249,591 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,029,675 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $55,757,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $70.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.69. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $3,795,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,570 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

