CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Teradyne by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.06.

TER stock opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

