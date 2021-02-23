CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,612 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $173.51 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average of $172.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,546.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

