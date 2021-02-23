CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $7.89 Million Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 543.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 729,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,636,000 after purchasing an additional 616,081 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after buying an additional 408,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,578,000 after buying an additional 390,504 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,146,000 after buying an additional 264,958 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 294,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,931,000 after buying an additional 218,080 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $115.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,768. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total value of $7,227,965.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

