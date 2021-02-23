CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,636 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $4,115,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $180.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $76.92 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.63.

