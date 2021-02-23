CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 957.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $401,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

ALLY opened at $42.63 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

