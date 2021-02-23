CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $7,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norbord by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 83,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norbord during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSB. CIBC upped their target price on Norbord from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised Norbord from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Norbord from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Norbord stock opened at $43.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 2.44. Norbord Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $46.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

