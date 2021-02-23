CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,622 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.94. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.10. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.