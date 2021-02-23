Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Swedbank

Swedbank decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,200,000 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Ciena were worth $94,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in Ciena by 25.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 286,292 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,361,000 after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,513 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $30.58 and a 12-month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

