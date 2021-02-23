Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

XEC stock opened at $52.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.38. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $54.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XEC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

