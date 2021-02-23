Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of CIDM stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. The stock had a trading volume of 273,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,312,465. Cinedigm has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

CIDM has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

