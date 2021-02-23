Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research raised Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.15.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $549,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,180,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 250,525 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Cinemark by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

