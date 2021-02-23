Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Given New $14.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPXGF. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Cineplex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.06.

CPXGF stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.64.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

