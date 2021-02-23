Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,664,472,000 after buying an additional 6,274,151 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after buying an additional 5,044,447 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after buying an additional 4,600,797 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $933,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,469 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $1,926,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,717,909.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,530 shares of company stock worth $3,338,858 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

