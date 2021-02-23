CITIC Capital Acquisition Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 15,009 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average daily volume of 4,841 call options.

Shares of CCAC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.23. The stock had a trading volume of 53,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,695. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95.

Get CITIC Capital Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $196,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 61.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,082,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 411,909 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition by 25.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 67,403 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Company Profile

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.