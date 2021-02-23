Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM)

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of XM opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $41.08 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.