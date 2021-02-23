Class Limited (ASX:CL1) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.03

Class Limited (ASX:CL1) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41.

Get Class alerts:

About Class

Class Limited develops and distributes cloud-based accounting, investment reporting, and administration software for accountants, administrators, and advisers in Australia. The company offers Class Super, a cloud based self-managed super fund SMSF administration software to streamline various aspects of SMSF administration.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Class Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Class and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.