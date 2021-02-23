Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Trading Down 7.9%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)’s stock price traded down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.50. 814,566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,055,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $169.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.21.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $99,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,199,235.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 455,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,573 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSD. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

