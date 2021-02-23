Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters."

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $43.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $45.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,334,000 after acquiring an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,776,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 119.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter worth $1,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

