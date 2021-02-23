Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,255.44

Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,255.44 ($16.40) and traded as high as GBX 1,552 ($20.28). Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,548 ($20.22), with a volume of 190,043 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,155.33 ($15.09).

The firm has a market cap of £2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,470.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,255.44.

About Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

