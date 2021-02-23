Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stake Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cloudera worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Cloudera by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudera stock opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.25. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

CLDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 141,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $2,033,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,103,763.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,166 shares of company stock valued at $13,154,449 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

