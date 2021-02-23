Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 16,999 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $16,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM stock traded down $6.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,339 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.37. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

