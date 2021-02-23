Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 9,075 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 114.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,901,000 after purchasing an additional 80,564 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 31,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,127,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,985,000 after purchasing an additional 79,283 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS ICF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.04. 107,272 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.87.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

