Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 58,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,641,777. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.