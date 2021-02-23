Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 1,195 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares in the company, valued at $19,754,329.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.49. The company had a trading volume of 60,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,643,023. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $87.07.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

