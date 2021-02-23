Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Purchases 21,646 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,703. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27.

