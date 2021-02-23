Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 27,343 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,343 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 83,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,674,000. Kwmg LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 102,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 602,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,605,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 189,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter.

JPST remained flat at $$50.81 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,226,472 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

