Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Amatil limited’s principal activity is the manufacture, distribution and marketing of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages which include carbonated and non carbonated drinks which include mineral and bottled waters, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, juices/nectar, sport drinks, fruit still drinks, energy drinks, other ready-to-drink beverages and flavoured milk drinks. Major brands include Coca-Cola, diet Coke, Coca-Cola Light, Fanta, Sprite, Lift, Lift Plus, POWERaDE, Mount Franklin, Fruitopia, pump, L&P, Deep Spring, Schweppes, Qoo, Kin Cider, and Nescafe. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coca-Cola Amatil from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. Coca-Cola Amatil has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.131 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Amatil’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Coca-Cola Amatil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Coca-Cola Amatil

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

