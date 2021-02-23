Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Downgraded by Societe Generale

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $47.45 price target on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

CCEP has been the subject of several other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.15.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

