Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Trading Down 6.1%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s stock price traded down 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.68. 2,084,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,076,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cocrystal Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $115.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

