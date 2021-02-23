Codexis (CDXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $25.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.66 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,068.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,211,727.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

